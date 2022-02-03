Light rain, gusty winds in parts of Delhi; air quality drops to ‘very poor’ category

On Thursday morning, Delhi’s air quality was rated ‘extremely poor,’ despite the fact that it was predicted to improve amid light to moderate showers and strong winds of up to 40 kmph. At 7 a.m., the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 321.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the AQI will begin to improve on Thursday as a result of the rain.

Due to a western disturbance, the maximum temperature was forecast to drop by 4-5 degrees on Thursday. “This is February’s first western disturbance, and light rain is forecast in Delhi…rain intensity will be heavier further north,” said RK Jenamani of the IMD. The effects of the western disturbance, he continued, will last through Friday. ‘The highest (temperatures) will be below normal on both days.’ In some parts of Delhi, the temperature may drop to 15-16 degrees.

The IMD classifies rainfall between 2.5 and 15.5 mm as ‘light’, 15.6 and 64.4 mm as “moderate” and over 64.5 mm in a day as ‘heavy’ rainfall.

The maximum temperature in Delhi on Wednesday was 23.4 degrees Celsius, which was a degree above usual. On Thursday, the temperature was expected to drop to 18 degrees Celsius.