Maharashtra board to conduct offline exams for classes 10, 12

On Thursday, state board chairman Sharad Gosavi announced that the Maharashtra board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held on previously set dates.

This year’s board exams will be conducted in a paper-and-pencil format. The exam for Class 12 pupils will take place from March 4 to March 30. The Class 10th board exams, on the other hand, will take place from March 15 to April 4.

Following a virtual huddle with state education minister Bacchu Kadu, the Maharashtra Board forwarded a proposal to the Uddhav Thackeray government, requesting a postponement of the offline tests.

The state administration had previously declared that students in Class 10 and 12 will be able to submit their examination forms one day before the board exams.