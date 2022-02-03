Passengers from 7 Gulf countries undergo strict search after a haul of 23 kg gold at Kozhikode

At Karipur international airport in Kozhikode, Kerala, the Customs Preventive Department confiscated 23 kg of smuggled gold on Wednesday. According to a customs official, this is the country’s largest single-day collection of the yellow metal in recent memory.

According to the news agency PTI, the precious metal was captured as part of the ‘Desert Storm’ operation. Passengers from seven aircraft were searched and 23 people were arrested during the day-long operation, which began after a tip.

These passengers came to Kozhikode from across the Gulf countries. Some of the people who came to get gold were also detained.

A team of sleuths from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the customs agency collaborated on the operation.

Officials have seized gold in the past at numerous airports around Kerala. Customs officers detained a man at Kannur international airport in August last year after discovering gold-laced paste worth Rs 14 lakh stashed in his double-layered pants.

Date seeds, thick bra straps, heavy belt buckles, shoe soles, sausages, and gold paste are just a few of the goods that clever smugglers use to get gold into the country.

A traveller was detained in Kozhikode in 2020 when gold was discovered in his face mask. A woman traveller was discovered with a gold water bottle while carrying her infant. Officials said that concealing gold in ingesting gold pills are both frequent practices.