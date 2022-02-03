Punjab polls will see a lot of old wisdom by way of candidates who defy age;

Parkash Singh Badal, the patriarch of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and former Punjab chief minister, will run in the single-phase Punjab assembly elections on February 20. Badal will be the oldest person to run for office in India.

However, it appears that the senior lawmaker is not the only contender in the border state’s upcoming elections who is beyond the age of 80. Om Parkash Jakhu, an 80-year-old cobbler, will run for the ‘Bharatrashtra Democratic Party’ in his 20th election from Hoshiarpur.

‘For half of my life, I’ve been contesting elections, most of which were for the MLA post. My wife Bhajan Kaur and our children support my decision to contest polls.’