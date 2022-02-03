DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament has been criticised by BJP leaders

Feb 3, 2022, 10:31 am IST

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Union ministers, criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s address in Parliament, accusing him of undermining the concept of India by leading a union of states as a ‘kingdom.’

Pralhad Joshi, a Union minister, described Gandhi as ‘a misguided and dumb politician who claims India is not a nation and celebrates China.’  Rahul Gandhi, according to Joshi, compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a monarch. …because of his dynasty, he ( Rahul Gandhi) became Congress leader and an MP, but Prime Minister Modi has gained the hearts of the people and is a democratically-elected popular leader.

Kiren Rijiju, a Union minister, urged that  RG apologises immediately for his comments on the courts and the Election Commission (EC). ‘These are essential democratic institutions.’ In a tweet, he added, ‘Mr Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary, and EC.’

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asked the government to listen to  Gandhi regarding the Chinese aggression.

shortlink
Feb 3, 2022, 10:31 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button