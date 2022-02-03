RJD’s National executive meeting will be attended by Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad Yadav, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), will attend the party’s national executive meeting on February 10 in Patna, ahead of the party’s organisational polls and membership drive, which will take place over the following eight months. The RJD’s state and national presidents will be elected at the end of the process.

Yadav, who has been ill, is awaiting the outcome of the fifth and last fodder scam case in which he is involved on February 15. A special court in Ranchi has ended its trial in the matter of a fake treasury withdrawal of 139 crore. Yadav was released on bail in four additional fodder scam cases in which he had been sentenced in April of last year.