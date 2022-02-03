The SC has deferred hearing on Punjab Cong chief Sidhu’s case to Feb 25

The Supreme Court on Thursday postponed the hearing of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 1988 road rage case till February 25.

Sidhu had requested an adjournment, claiming that the review petition should be heard in four weeks.

Punjab, which is now headed by a Congress government led by Charanjit Singh Channi, will elect a new government on February 20. The results of the survey will be released on March 10.

A bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and Sanjay Kishan Kaul had issued a notice to the Punjab Congress chief in September 2018 stating that will consider the review petition filed by the family members of the Patiala resident who lost his life in the incident.