Widespread rain expected across North West India, until Friday:

The India Meteorological Department predicts extensive rain in north and northwest India until Friday due to an active western disturbance affecting the western Himalayan region (IMD). There was also an induced low-pressure region over Rajasthan, with substantial moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal to northwest India.

On Thursday and Friday, widespread mild to moderate rainfall or snowfall was expected in the western Himalayan region. Until Friday, an isolated hailstorm is expected in Himachal and Uttarakhand. In the region, isolated heavy rain or snowfall is also possible.

Until Friday, IMD predicts widespread light to moderate rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh. During the next 24 hours, the western disturbance and its cyclonic circulations are expected to move east-north-eastwards. On Thursday and Friday, a convergence of westerlies and southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal will bring a lot of moisture from the Bay of Bengal to East and northeast India. On Thursday and Friday, mild to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning are expected in Bihar and Jharkhand.