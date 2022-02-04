Jharkhand shows decrease in daily Covid numbers ;

The coronavirus outbreak in Jharkhand has continued, with the state reporting 523 new infections, according to a state health department bulletin. The COVID-19 infection tally is 78 lower than the previous day, according to PTI. The overall number of cases has now surpassed 4.30 lakh. East Singhbhum district had the most new infections, with 203, followed by the state capital Ranchi, which had 128 infections, and Bokaro, which had 38.

The death toll jumped to 5,308 after two additional people have died to the deadly infection, one each from Ramgarh and Chatra districts. In Jharkhand, there are now 3,256 active cases, with 4,21,732 individuals having recovered. To date, about two crore samples have been tested for COVID-19, with 53,100 samples tested since Thursday.

Remember that in 17 districts around the state, schools and universities from grades 1 to 12 have already reopened. However, due to increased cases, schools in Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Deoghar, Saraikela, Simdega, and Bokaro have reopened for classes 9 and up.