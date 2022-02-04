Owaisi comes out unscathed in the firing at his car ! Will brave such attacks- he claims ;

In an exclusive interview with India Today a day after bullets were fired at Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s car near the Chhajarsi toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh, he said he had never taken security cover and would never do so.

‘In 1994, I began my political career. I’ve never taken security before, and I’m not going to start now. It is the government’s responsibility to safeguard my life ‘ The chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen said.

Asaduddin Owaisi was returning to Delhi on Thursday after attending an election-related event in Kithaur, Meerut, when the incident occurred. He made it out of the situation uninjured. In the meantime, two persons have been arrested in connection with the case. The Uttar Pradesh police have constituted five investigation teams to look into the case.