Schools, gyms to reopen in Delhi

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority decided at a meeting on Friday to allow schools and gyms in the national capital to reopen. The DDMA has ruled that single drivers in cars would not be required to wear a mask. While gyms will be permitted to return with some limitations, educational institutions will reopen in phases.

Physical education sessions for students in grades 9 through 12 will begin on February 7. The Capital’s night curfew will continue in force, but with a one-hour extension beginning at 11 p.m. instead of 10 p.m. Offices will be permitted to operate with 100% attendance. Unvaccinated teachers are not permitted in schools, according to the DDMA.

Following the DDMA’s approval to lift the city’s weekend curfew last week, the meeting on Friday was to debate how to proceed with the reopening. On the agenda were the reopening of schools, gyms, and the removal of the night curfew. The health and education ministries issued their approval to reopen schools on Thursday, allowing state governments to make the final decision on the reopening date.