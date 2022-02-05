China and Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’, says Xi Jinping

In a meeting with Egypt’s authoritarian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Saturday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the two countries “have similar ideas and policies in safeguarding their own interests.”

At least four heads of state met with Xi following the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics, seeking stronger ties with China but avoiding Western criticism of their authoritarian rule.

Xi praised the countries’ “improved political trust,” noting collaboration in the battle against the pandemic as an example. According to CGTN, the international branch of state broadcaster CCTV, their comprehensive strategic alliance is a model of “China-Arab, China-Africa, and China-developing world unity.”

“As the globe undergoes changes unseen in a century,” Xi said, “China and Egypt share similar views and methods in defending their own interests, pursuing common growth, boosting their people’s well-being, and promoting fairness and justice in the world.”