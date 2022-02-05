Domestic violence; Peru president sacks Prime Minister Hector Valer Pinto

In the wake of reports that he was accused of domestic violence in 2016, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo fired his prime minister just three days after appointing him. The president stated, ‘I have decided to recompose the cabinet,’ implying that Prime Minister Hector Valer Pinto is out.

The leftist Castillo made the announcement in a brief television address that did not mention Valer Pinto by name. Valer Pinto’s continuous presence in the government enraged the opposition and even several cabinet officials. The president will name his fourth cabinet since taking office six months ago when he names his new cabinet.

Valer Pinto, 62, first came under fire on Thursday when media reported that his wife and university-aged daughter had filed a domestic violence complaint against him in 2016. The speaker of Congress urged the prime minister to resign on Friday, before the president pushed him out.