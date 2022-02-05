European country to make vaccination mandatory

Vienna: Austrian government has decided to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for all eligible population. The new measure, adopted on January 20 by Parliament, was signed into law by President Alexander Van der Bellen.

As per the new law, all Austrians over the age of 18 must be vaccinated against Covid-19. Violators will be imposed heavy fine. Pregnant women, those who have contracted the virus within the past 180 days and those with medical exemptions are exempted from this.

The checking to find out unvaccinated will begin from mid-March, with fine ranging from 600 to 3,600 euros. Fine will be lifted if the person fined gets vaccinated within two weeks.

The vaccination rate in Austria is very low when compared to other countries in Europe. Non-vaccinated people are currently excluded from restaurants, sports and cultural venues.