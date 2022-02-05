MP considers adding a subject more in school curriculum! It’s called ‘Happiness’!

An official from the Madhya Pradesh government said on Friday that the state government is considering including ‘happiness’ as a subject in the high school and higher secondary school curriculum starting from the next academic session.

According to Akhilesh Argal, CEO of the Rajya Anand Sansthan (state happiness department), and a draught of the subject books for Classes 9 to 12 is almost complete. Madhya Pradesh was the first state in the country to establish a happiness department in 2016.

We met with 80 kids from Classes 9 to 12 for five days the next month to discuss the’ happiness book draft. ‘Their reaction to the topic was quite positive,’he remarked. The MP School Education Department, the All India Council of Technical Education, and other organisations are assisting them with the project, according to Argal.

‘After the books have been finalised, they will be sent to the State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT) for approval,’ he stated. According to him, the topic will be mandatory for students in all streams from Grades 9 to 12, and MP would likely be the first state in the country to implement it in schools.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave a presentation on the Rajya Anand Sansthan’s work and the state’s plan to introduce happiness as a subject in school syllabus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with chief ministers from BJP-ruled states in Varanasi in December last year, Argal said.