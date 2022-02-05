PM Modi officially opens the Golden Jubilee festivities of the Hyderabad Crop Institute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the International Crops Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISATGolden )’s Jubilee festivities in Patancheru, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

He also inaugurated the new climate change facility for the Crops Research Institute during the big occasion. In addition, the prime minister unveiled a commemorative stamp.

PM Modi’s visit, however, was marred by controversy because Telangana Chief Minister K Chanrasekhara Rao was not present to greet him at the airport. The situation comes after the chief minister’s outburst in response to the Union Budget. People should toss Modi’s government into the Bay of Bengal, according to KCR.