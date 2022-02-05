TMC website password misused, claims Firhad Hakkim

Firhad Hakim, a representative of the Trinamool Congress, spoke about the protests that erupted across West Bengal when the party revealed its list of candidates for 108 municipal elections. He stated that someone had hacked the TMC’s website password and released several candidate lists for the West Bengal civic elections on February 27, creating confusion.

‘I think someone misused our trust by giving multiple candidate lists on website. Because no name has been finalised without the consent of state president Subrata Bakshi and our leader Mamata Banerjee. I think some mischief was done, that was corrected later on,’ Firhad Hakim said. The TMC leader went on to say that the party would look into the situation and find out what went wrong.

Firhad Hakim said he didn’t know anything about Prashant Kishor’s company’s claim that they had nothing to do with the candidate list when asked about it. Firhad Hakim’s remark comes as West Bengal witnessed massive protests on Friday after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) revealed their list of candidates for the 108 municipal elections set for February 27. Many TMC supporters protested in various locations around the state because they were dissatisfied with the candidate list.