3 Pak smugglers killed, 36 packages of heroin seized in Samba

BSF jawans held an ambush on Saturday and Sunday night, captured, shot and killed 3 Pak smugglers in the Samba sector.

‘Three traffickers were killed down by alert troops who stopped a smuggling attempt.’ ‘They were found with 36 packets of heroin in their possession,’ BSF DIG SPS Sandhu said.

He did say, however, that no weapons or ammunition were found on them.

‘We’re leaving towards Bainglard, where the BSF Inspector General will provide a detailed briefing to the media,’ he stated.

The incident occurred on Sunday at about 2.30 am 2.30 a.m.

During a sector commander-level meeting between the two border guarding forces in the Suchetgarh area on January 5, the BSF and Pak Rangers lodged a strong protest with Pak Rangers against attempts to push arms, ammunition, and narcotics, as well as drone activities, across the 198-kilometer Indo-Pak International Border.

Surjit Singh, DIG, BSF, led the Indian team, while Brigadier Fahd, Sector Commander, Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector, led the Pakistan delegation.

It was the first meeting of the sector commanders in 2022.