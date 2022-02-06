Delhi University revises its course plan.

The draught undergraduate curriculum framework, developed in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), has been revised by Delhi University, and the academic council (AC) will discuss its implementation at its next meeting on Wednesday. Several stakeholders, including the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA), had criticized the original idea, claiming that it would result in dilution of course work and job losses.

The university shared a revised version of the framework with AC members based on their feedback, which will be discussed. According to the meeting’s detailed agenda, which was shared with AC members on Friday, the university received suggestions and feedback from 387 people, after which suitable changes to the framework were made. The framework now includes terms and meanings from the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) draught National Higher Educational Qualification Framework (NHEQF), which was announced earlier this week.