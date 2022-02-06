JNU to resume offline classes from Monday;

From Monday, officials at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) allowed offline teaching and learning activities for students.

The Covid conditions having improved with active cases diminishing in the national capital, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday allowed higher education institutes to resume physical teaching and learning activities.

From 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., all permitted canteens at JNU will be authorised to operate at 50% capacity.

The DDMA has also approved a staggered reopening of schools for pupils in Classes 9 to 12 beginning Monday.