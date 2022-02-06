Kerala issues revised guidelines for international travellers; alters quarantine, Covid test rules

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government issued revised guidelines for international travellers and new COVID rules for those arriving in the state from abroad, on Saturday.

According to the new guidelines, the international travellers will have to undergo symptom surveillance upon arrival at the airport. The international travellers, who show symptoms of COVID-19, will have to undergo RT-PCR test at the airport.Home quarantine have been advised for international travellers and they will have to self monitor their health for seven days since the day of arrival. If they show any symptoms of coronavirus, they will have to undergo mandatory COVID testing, according to the order.

‘Any international traveller irrespective of duration of stay in Kerala will undergo symptomatic surveillance. If symptomatic, she/he will undertake RTPCT test at cost and take further actions as per the results’, the order stated. ‘Random testing of two percent of international travellers in the flight irrespective of country of departure to be done free of cost (state shall bear the cost. and the selection of the passengers to be done by airlines’ officers’, it added.

The passengers have been asked to avoid congregations and closed space gatherings. In addition to this, they will also have to take a rapid antigen test on the eighth day of the arrival.