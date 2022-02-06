Tourists may soon be able to cross Australia’s border: Morrison

On Sunday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison indicated that reopening the country’s borders to overseas tourists may not be far off, adding that the topic will be debated in parliament this week.

Australia has been gradually reopening its borders after closing them in March 2020, allowing only its citizens and residents, skilled migrants, international students, and some seasonal workers in.

Morrison stated in January that he believed international borders will be fully reopened by Easter.

However, his popularity has dipped in recent months, partly due to criticism over his management of the Omicron outbreak, and he is under pressure from a federal election that must be called by May.

While the highly transmissible Omicron variety continues to spread, hospitalizations and deaths have stabilised, with anonymous insiders telling News Corp publications over the weekend that Australia might reopen its borders in two or three weeks.

On Sunday, Morrison said, ‘We’re looking forward to being able to make that decision to open up our borders and welcome travellers back to Australia as soon as we securely and possibly can.