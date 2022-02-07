4 children including 5 members of a family, found dead;

26-year-old mother, her three boys, and a nephew were found slain at their home in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Sunday.

Lakshmi, her sons Raju, Komal, and Kunal, as well as her nephew Govind, were among the victims, according to the police.

The bodies were found inside the home by neighbours. According to the police, a murder complaint has been filed and the incident is being investigated.

At the time of incident, the husband of the slain woman and brother were said to be out of the village, as per the police report.

The murders, according to initial reports, are likely to have occurred on Saturday, police said, adding that the remains have been submitted for a postmortem.

A video of the incident, which shows villagers gathered around the crime scene, has gone viral on social media.

After getting the information, senior police officials from the district, including the superintendent of police N Yatish, visited the crime scene.