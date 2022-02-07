Bengal’s neighbourhood schools will open today

From Thursday, the West Bengal government will open ‘neighbourhood schools’to teach pupils in the pre-primary and primary grades.

More than six million children in pre-primary and primary school will benefit, according to a state education department senior officer. The seminars will be attended by 184,000 teachers, and 38,000 sahayaks in the area.

‘Classes would be held in open-air.’ According to the officer, ‘some schools have decided to hold the Paray Shikshalay classes on their school grounds.’

‘Students in pre-primary and primary courses have been out of school for almost two years. Even though online classes are available, the children are suffering from the effects. As a result, this project has been launched,’ stated state education minister Bratya Basu.