Budget Session: PM Modi to reply on Motion of Thanks to President’s address in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament. The debate on the motion of thanks on the President’s Address lasted for over 12 hours.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha last week clocked 100% productivity, with the Upper House making full use of the available time in the ongoing Budget session in the absence of any adjournments. The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the session will take place from March 14 to April 8.