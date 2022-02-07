Dwayne Johnson withdraws support for Joe Rogan after finding he used the ‘N-word’

Dwayne Johnson backtracks on his support for Joe Rogan after finding out that the podcaster has used the ‘N-word’. The 49-year-old actor and wrestler previously announced his support for Rogan following the latter’s response video to the ongoing Spotify controversy. In recent weeks, Rogan has come under intense fire over accusations that his podcast promotes COVID-19 misinformation and encourages young people to avoid taking the vaccine.

Joe Rogan has been in the news for the past week after he protested the removal of Neil Young’s music and of other musicians from Spotify. It’s where Joe Rogan’s podcast is licensed. The musicians have blasted the streamer to object to Joe Rogan’s guests on his podcast and some of the information shared therein. Singer India Arie posted clips where Rogan can be heard using the N-word. She posted the clips to tell fans why she was withdrawing music from Spotify.

After this surfaced, Dwayne Johnson said, ‘I was not aware of his N-word use before my comments, but now I’ve become educated to his complete narrative. Learning moment for me’.

Dear @donwinslow

Thank you so much for this

I hear you as well as everyone here 100%

I was not aware of his N word use prior to my comments, but now I've become educated to his complete narrative.

Learning moment for me. Mahalo, brother and have a great & productive weekend.

DJ https://t.co/3mBf85wRoe — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 5, 2022

Joe Rogan too apologised for the slur. ‘It looks fu**ing horrible. Even to me. I know that to most people, there is no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now, I haven’t said it in years, Rogan said.