Four women arrested for robbery, duping people ; money recovered.

Delhi Police arrested four woman thieves and a three-seater auto rickshaw (TSR) rider for committing robberies at weddings and duping innocent people. Maya Devi filed a complaint on February 2 claiming that an amount of Rs 1 lakh was stolen from her luggage as she was riding in an e-rickshaw with three other women at DDA Flats in Kalkaji. A police investigation was launched after a complaint was filed.

Mamta, Varsha, Sushma, Shweta, and TRS rider Dinesh were identified as the culprits, and police recovered Rs 1 lakh in cash as well as the rickshaw from their possession.

Police launched a thorough investigation and arrested the suspects after scanning and analysing all CCTV footage installed in the neighbourhood. The four women who hired a TRS rider and fled the scene after committing the crime were also identified by the victim.