Gurmeet Ram Rahim, chief of Dera Sacha Sauda, granted 21-day furlough

Dera Sacha Sauda founder Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been granted a 21-day furlough with only 12 days to the Punjab election. Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who was convicted of murder and rape and is being held at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail, has been granted a 21-day furlough by the Haryana government. In the case of long-term imprisonment, a furlough is a brief and conditional release from jail.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated. ‘Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been granted furlough as there is a provision for the same. There is no connection with the Punjab polls and it is just a coincidence.’ A special CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana, sentenced Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others to life in prison in the murder case of former Dera manager Ranjit Singh. Ranjit Singh was shot dead in 2002.