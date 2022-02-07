Mamata Banerjee will campaign for Akhilesh Yadav in UP elections

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, is due to arrive in Lucknow on Monday for a combined rally and news conference with Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party (SP), just days before the first phase of election in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The state’s elections are divided into seven phases.

‘Banerjee, who is likely to see Akhilesh Yadav today [Monday] after arriving in Lucknow on a [Monday] evening flight.’ On Tuesday, the two will hold a joint press conference. Banerjee and Yadav would have a virtual rally for the SP after the joint press conference, according to a leader of Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Banerjee is also expected to campaigned in Lucknow for the SP in the 2017 assembly elections. In the run-up to the West Bengal assembly elections in 2021, SP national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda and Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan campaigned for the TMC. Nanda met with Banerjee in January to invite her to campaign for SP in Uttar Pradesh.

Banerjee was also expected to campaign in Varanasi, according to a second TMC leader.