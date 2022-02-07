Rajya Sabha pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar, adjourns proceedings for an hour

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for an hour on Monday as a mark of respect to the departed world renowned singer Lata Mangeshkar, who also served as a nominated member in the Upper House of the Parliament from 1999 to 2005.

Lata ji united our nation by representing each of us to be together even in our ‘ distinctiveness,’ Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu said in his obituary address. ‘She caught every mood, moment, and journey of our nation for over seven decades, not only by setting the gold standard for playback singing with thousands of lovely songs in numerous languages, but also by defining the golden standard for playback singing.’

He said the country has lost a legendary playback singer, a compassionate human being, and a towering personality in the Indian music and film industry.