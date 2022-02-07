Veteran actor Anupam Kher shares Lata Ji’s last audio message for India

Mumbai: As the whole nation mourns the demise of the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, veteran actor Anupam Kher has shared her last audio message which he recorded during the second meeting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee on Zoom on December 22, 2021, by way of homage to the legend.

In an audio clip shared by Kher on his Twitter handle, Lataji greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the second meeting of the Amrit Mahotsav Committee. ‘Lata ji’s last message while singing the verse of Bhagavad Gita; In the second meeting of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Committee on Zoom in the afternoon of 22/12/2021, when it was Lata ji’s turn to speak, being a fan it was my eagerness, to record her voice! Listen! What did the great singer of the world say!’, Kher wrote, sharing the clip.

After congratulating the PM on India’s 75th year of Independence, she recited a verse from the Holy book Bhagwat Gita. ‘Yeh sab main kehne ke baad Bhagwad Gita mein Bhagwan Shri Krishna, ek unka shloka hai jo main sunane ja rahi hoon. Yada yada hi dharmasya glanirbhavati bharata. Abhythanamadharmasya tadatmanam srijamyaham. Paritranaya sadhunang vinashay cha dushkritam. Dharmasangsthapanarthay sambhabami yuge yuge’, she is heard saying in the video.

She further said, ‘Bhagwan Shri Krishna ne yeh kahan. Woh hamesha hamare saath rahe. Aaj bhi saath hain aur aage bhi saath rahenge, yeh mujhe vishwaas hai. Main aap sabko pranaam karti hoon aur aagya leti hoon (Lord Krishna said this. He is always with us. He is with us today and will remain in the future as well. I greet you all and will take your leave)’.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital, due to multiple organ failure. Her last rites were conducted at Shivaji Park on Sunday in Mumbai with full state honours.