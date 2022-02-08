Hijab – Row: Karnataka High Court hearing today

In Karnataka, the controversy over headscarves has heated up, with students ignoring the government’s requirement that they wear uniform clothing to maintain ‘unity and equality.’

Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai urged to everyone to keep the peace ahead of the High Court hearing on the dispute. ‘The matter is before the High Court and it will be decided there… I appeal to everyone to maintain peace… All should follow the state’s order (on uniform) until the court decides,’ he said.

Today, the Karnataka High Court will hear five girls’ petitions challenging the restriction on wearing the hijab.

Six students claimed they were excluded from lessons for wearing headscarves at the Government Females PU college in Udupi district last month, prompting several Muslim girls to adopt the practice in protest.

Headscarves were objected to by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru, and the protests extended across the state. Asa sign of impudence, many children wear saffron scarves to class. In solidarity of hijab-wearing girls, Dalit students adopted blue scarves.

To avoid communal violence, two colleges declared a holiday. Students at another college were allowed to wear the hijab in separate classrooms.

Students who insist on wearing hijab (head scarves) will not be allowed into government educational institutions, according to Education Minister BC Nagesh. He also ordered that women protesters be confined in a separate college room.