IMD predicts rain in 15 states and UTs over the next 2 days

In the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in at least 15 states and union territories, the most of which are in the north Indian region, which is experiencing cold wave-like conditions. West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, and north Odisha may also have scattered rainfall on February 9 and 10, according to the IMD.

The rainfall forecast is based on a western disturbance that would also bring rain to the nation’s capital, Delhi. ‘The induced cyclonic circulation is located in lower tropospheric levels over West Rajasthan and the nearby areas,’ according to the IMD.

On February 8, scattered light rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad, according to the forecast provided on Monday. On the 8th and 9th of February, isolated rainfall is likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, according to the forecast.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh will continue to be hit by a severe cold wave for the next two days, according to the IMD’s Monday bulletin. There is also a possibility of dense to very dense fog in several parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.