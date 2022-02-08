Karnataka hijab row: CM Bommai orders closure of high schools for 3 days

As face-off between pro and anti-hijab studentsin Karnataka escalated on Tuesday, Karnataka’s chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai, ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days.

‘I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony. I have ordered closure of all high schools and colleges for next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate,’ Bommai tweeted.