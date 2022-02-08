Malaysia reopens border in March

As part of plans to speed up economic recovery, Malaysia’s coronavirus recovery council announced on Tuesday that it has recommended a full reopening of borders as early as March 1 without mandatory quarantine for travellers.

To combat further coronavirus epidemics, the Southeast Asian nation has closed its borders and halted the entry of foreign employees since March 2020.

Thailand, the Philippines, and Singapore, among others, have waived quarantine regulations in order to attract vaccinated travellers.

Thailand on Monday said it was eyeing travel bubbles with Malaysia and China.