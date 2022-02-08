Mumbai will be ‘unlocked’ by the end of February: Mayor,Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday that the city will be unlocked by the end of February as the country’s Covid-19 tally declines. ‘We have made up our minds, she said, stressing the importance of strict adherence to the Covid protocol.

‘It is essential for the people to wear masks and maintain social distancing,’ Pednekar said.

In the light of the recent rise in cases, the city is gradually lifting Covid-induced limitations that were imposed last month. The administration lifted the night curfew on February 1 and permitted restaurants and theatres to run at 50% capacity, as was the situation before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beaches, gardens, and parks were also allowed to open with a capacity of 50%.

Swimming pools and water parks with similar capacity limits were also allowed by the administration. ‘Local tourist destinations will be open as normal. Weekly Bazaars will continue to operate as usual ‘As indicated in the revised order.

The order further said that all places would follow strict Covid-appropriate behaviour as well as any other guidelines set forward by the state government.