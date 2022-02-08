Nearly 6 crore youths from 15 to 18 years received their first vaccination

India’s covid vaccination drive has hit a new milestone, with nearly six crore teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 receiving their first dose, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

‘Congratulations to youth power. More than 5 crore youth in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose of the vaccine. Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!’ Mandaviya tweeted, lauding the jab drive for teenagers.

As per the most recent have received vaccination data on the Co-WIN dashboard, nearly 6 crore youngsters aged 15 to 18 had received the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of vaccination doses administered in the country has crossed 170 crores.