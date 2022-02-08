Punjab polls: Disabled people would be given transport on Election Day

On Monday, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said persons with disabilities will be provided special transport and will be given priority at polling booths.

The state’s Assembly elections are set on February 20.

On Monday, the Chief Electoral Officer’s office held a webinar on poll volunteer sensitisation and training for the advantage of people with disabilities.

In the state, there are 1,58,341 such voters.

Raju, who was accompanied by Additional CEO DPS Kharbanda, said that they will leaving any stone unturned to reach out to such voters.

Raju said that his office will provide them with transport on election day as well as priority access.

According to him, every voting booth will have at least one wheelchair and 10 volunteers for differently abled voters will be deployed at each booth.