Rajasthan govt has decided to cancel -level 2 REET exam 2021

The state government said on Monday that the level 2 of the 2021 exam will be cancelled and re-conducted in the aftermath of the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) exam paper leak case.

In a series of tweets, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: ‘It has been decided to cancel the REET Level-2 exam. The level-1 process will continue as before.’

He said that now there will be recruitment for a total of 62,000 posts at both levels, and that the ‘Youth should rest assured’ that the state government is looking out for them.

The Chief Minister further said that the Special Operation Group (SOG) of the police is investigating into discrepancies in the REET exam for 2021.

‘By punishing everyone who is guilty, our government will ensure justice for the youth,’ he said.