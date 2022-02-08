The Tamil Nadu Assembly again adopts anti-NEET bill

On Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted the bill against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is used to admit students to undergraduate medical programmes. A special assembly session was convened for the purpose during which the bill was adopted by voice vote. All the political parties, except the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supported the bill.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has adopted the anti-NEET bill for the second time. It was passed in September of last year to scrap the entrance exam and allow admission to MBBS and BDS programmes based on Class 12 grades.

For the second time, the bill will be sent to Governor RN Ravi. On February 1, he returned it, requesting that the state legislature reconsider it.

The resolution for the passage of the bill was piloted by chief minister MK Stalin.

‘NEET sends students to the cemetery and to jail,’Stalin said in the assembly and ‘discriminates marginalised students’.

The chief minister, referring to the communique of Governor Ravi on the return of the bill, said the reasons adduced by him were not correct.