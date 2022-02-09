BJP honchos Amit Shah and Def minister Rajnath Singh to Campaign Goa today;

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the BJP’s star campaigners for the Goa Assembly elections, will visit the state on Wednesday and attend a series of public rallies and door-to-door meetings across various constituencies in North and South Goa.

According to a BJP press release, Shah’s day-long engagements start at 3.30 p.m. with a door-to-door campaign in Mayem Assembly Constituency, followed by a 4.25 p.m. door-to-door campaign in Bicholim Assembly Constituency. In his two constituencies, he will campaign for BJP candidates Premendra Shet and Rajesh Patnekar.

At 4.50 p.m., Shah will speak at a public meeting in Bicholim’s Open Space of Zantye Hall. At 6.50 p.m., he will wrap up his campaign with a public meeting at Bodke Ground in Sakhali Bazar, where he will be joined by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Sanquelim Assembly Constituency is held by BJP candidate Sawant.

In South Goa, Rajnath Singh will campaign for the BJP. At 4 p.m., he will visit to Mahaalsa Temple, Mardol-Ponda, and Darshan. From 5.00 pm to 6.00 pm, he will conduct a public meeting at Ponda Bus Stand, and from 7.00 pm to 8.00 pm, he will hold another public meeting near the municipality at Vasco. Ravi Naik of the BJP is contesting the Ponda Assembly Constituency, while Krishna (Daji) Salkar is standing in the Vasco Assembly Constituency.