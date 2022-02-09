Fit and healthy body secret of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is equally serious about her fitness as she is about her acting skills. She frequently shares fitness videos on her social media handles and the actress is often seen participating in physical activities such as yoga, cycling, kayaking, and skiing.

Samantha, on the other hand, not only works hard to maintain her fitness, but also pays close attention to her diet. When it comes to fitness, she frequently promotes the benefits of peanut butter. It not only tastes great, but it also has healthful elements that help you lose weight.

Benefits of peanut butter:

Samantha was shown eating peanut butter on toast in a recent Instagram post. She stated that peanut butter is beneficial to one’s health and delicious in every way,

Peanut butter, a favourite of both children and adults, is said to be a good method to feed your body with nutrients that keep you energised throughout the day.

How does it provide nutrition?

Peanut butter is a high-protein food. It is high in magnesium, potassium, and zinc, as well as other vital vitamins and minerals. It enhances heart health and muscular strength when used in moderation and controls blood sugar levels.

How peanut butter helps you lose weight?

Peanut butter is heavy in calories, but it is also high in protein and fibre. High-fibre meals are generally good for digestive health since they can keep hunger at bay for a long period.

How to include peanut butter in the diet?

Regularly consume small amounts of peanut butter without overindulging. Peanut butter has nearly 200 calories in 2 tablespoons.

Also Read: Igloo cafe in Jammu and Kashmir’s Gulmarg becomes new tourist attraction

Ways to add peanut butter

Toss it in your salad, blend it with a sauce, serve with ice cream on top, stir in with oats, combine with the granola, churn it with a smoothie, use it as a bread spread, peanut butter cupcake or brownie, fruit salad with peanut butter, paired it up with pretzels.