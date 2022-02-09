Forest Dept blames PWD in East Delhi for damaging 80 trees;

The public works department (PWD) damaged 80 trees on Vikas Marg near Laxmi Nagar in east Delhi during trenching work for streetscaping, according to a forest and wildlife department inspection. Three trees were cut without permission, and the roots of 80 trees were exposed, according to the department, which conducted a hearing on Tuesday on the order of the Delhi high court.

It has now asked that the project’s executive engineer appear in person before the tree officer at the next hearing on Friday to explain why the PWD violated a work restraining order issued by the forest department in October 2021 twice.

A forest officer investigating the case said the department will make a further inspection of the area on Wednesday to see if any more trees have been harmed. ‘No permission was sought from us… if the PWD is unable to show due cause, penal action may be taken against the agency,’ the official added.