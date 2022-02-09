Kerala’s Covid restrictions to be eased; schools to resume classes normally

The Kerala government on Tuesday decided that limitations on Covid-19 will be eased, and that schools and universities in the state should prepare for functioning in full-fledged manner from the end of February.

The schools have already been instructed to get ready by the end of this month, according to the Covid-19 review meeting, which is chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. With the number of active Covid-19 cases in Kerala starting to decline in recent days, the state government announced friday that offline classes for students in Classes 10, 11, and 12, as well as college students, will begin on February 7, and classes for children in Classes 1 to 9, creche, and kindergarten will begin on February 14.