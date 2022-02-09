Liquor shops in Delhi within 100 metres of the UP border are closed for two days!

The excise commissioner of Delhi has ordered that liquor shops in Noida and Ghaziabad within 100 metres of the national capital’s border will be closed for two days. It has been decided to hold the first phase of assembly elections as people living in western parts of Uttar Pradesh – which include Noida and Ghaziabad – will vote in the first phase.

Until the end of polling on Thursday, February 10 (Thursday), and after the counting on Saturday, March 10, the notice from the Delhi Excise Commissioner said. According to the order, the order will apply to all licensees of the Excise Department whose retail outlets are located in Delhi within 100 meters of the Delhi-UP border in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. On Tuesday evening, the election campaign for the first phase of assembly polls ended in western Uttar Pradesh (48 hours before polling).

Over the last few days, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition parties made concerted efforts to woo voters. The union home minister, the defense minister, and the BJP president addressed rallies in the areas set to go to the polls in the first phase. Additionally, BJP leaders conducted door-to-door campaigns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed voters in Rampur, Badaun, and Sambhal on Tuesday as part of the BJP’s ‘Jan Choupal’ campaign. On Tuesday, the party released its manifesto for the UP elections, ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’.

On Tuesday, the Samajwadi Party (SP) also released its manifesto. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and the party have an alliance. RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have jointly addressed the voters through several joint press conferences. Also, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has conducted door-to-door campaigns. The party has released a youth manifesto as well.

The chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mayawati, addressed a few rallies ahead of the election.