N India may experience light to moderate rainfall today,IMD predicts;

Over the next two hours,India Meteorological Department has said light to moderate intensity rain and winds with a speed of 20-40kmph are predicted mostly around Panipat, Palwal, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana), Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, and Garhmuktes.

The western Himalayan region is also being affected by a western disturbance in the form of a trough in the middle and upper troposphere westerlies. An induced cyclonic circulation has emerged over Rajasthan at lower tropospheric levels due to its effect. In Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to cause widespread mild to moderate rainfall or snowfall.

In Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, scattered to widespread rains with thunderstorms and lightning is expected. West Bengal, Sikkim, and Jharkhand are anticipated to have scattered to widespread light to moderate rainfall. In Bihar and Odisha, isolated rainfall is likely. In Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Meghalaya & Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura, dense fog is highly likely in isolated and certain areas during the night and morning hours.