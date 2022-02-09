Pune goes sans electricity following power outage;

Pune city and its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad town experienced a power outage on Wednesday morning due to a technical fault, causing inconvenience to citizens.

Efforts were on to restore the power supply, officials said.

Since 6 a.m. on Wednesday, there has been a power outage in all parts of the city, except Shivajinagar and Kothrud, according to a Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) official.

According to the power utility, the technical fault occurred in the 400 KV lines that provide high-pressure power supply to major substations in the Chakan and Lonikand areas.

‘The fog and dew could have caused the technical failure. The power company’s technical team is working day and night to restore power ‘According to the official,

The power supply is likely to resume by 11 am, he said.