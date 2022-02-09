RSS calls for a ‘Bharat-centric’ examination with a focus on spiritual unity

According to RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), education should be ‘Bharat-centric’ with a focus on the spiritual oneness of the country. Manmohan Vaidya, RSS Sah Sarkaryavah, said at the meeting held last month that education was the objective of the three-day Samvanvay Baithak or coordination meeting held in Bhagyanagar (Hyderabad) early in January this year. Each year, the meeting is held in January and September.

Bharat’s tradition has emphasized the importance of spiritual unity. Discussions were held on initiatives for Bharat-centric education. According to the senior RSS leader, the National Education Policy reflects our diversity in spirituality. Historically, India has not been a welfare state, and its society has sought government assistance whenever it was necessary. It claimed that Rabindranath Tagore expressed a similar sentiment in his long-ago article, Swadeshi Samaaj (written by the Nobel laureate).

Moreover, the Sangh has stated that Swayamsevaks, through their Samajika Samarasta initiatives, is working to eradicate caste discrimination. About the RSS goal, the Sangh maintains that ‘making Bharat the greatest, noblest nation in the world is the goal of Sangh’. After a brief lull during the peak of the Covid pandemic, the Sangh Shakhas were once again being held. In addition, he discussed how RSS is preparing for a third wave of the Covid pandemic.

A total of 6000 development blocks have been trained in preparation for the third wave of Covid. Sangh shakhas that were closed during the first pandemic have reopened. As of 2019 Oct, Sangh work has restarted in 93 percent of locations. The RSS leader explained that many young people expressed interest in joining the Sangh through the RSS website.

According to Vaidya, between 2017 and 2021, over one lakh to one and a half lakh people expressed interest in joining Sangh…Of the 55000 shakhas, 60 percent are for students, youths, and 40 percent are for others. As ‘an aware society’ will be in a better position to solve its problems, he said, the RSS is working towards the consolidation of the entire society.