The daily Covid caseload in India has increased marginally to 71,365, with active cases below 900,000

After a steady drop in daily Covid-19 cases, India saw a modest increase in the number of daily infections on Wednesday. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 71,365 new cases, up 5.5 percent from yesterday. After 1,217 deaths, the death toll increased to 505,279 people.

The number of active cases fell below 9,00,000, while the caseload decreased to 8,92,828, according to the data. Over the following 24 hours, the active Covid-19 caseload was decreased by 1,02,063 cases.

Currently, active cases comprise for 2.11 percent of the total caseload.

According to the ministry, the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.70 percent. According to the data, 1,72,211 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of persons who have recovered to 4,10,12,869.