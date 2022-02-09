The govt has rejected the ranking in the World Press Freedom Index

Nityanand Rai, the minister of state for home affairs, told Parliament on Tuesday that the government does not agree with Reporters Without Borders’ views or rankings, and that it disagrees with the conclusions drawn by ranking India 142nd in the World Press Freedom Index.

Rai said his disapproval of the rankings in response to a question from Congress member Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha, citing “very low sample size, little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy, adoption of a methodology that is questionable and non-transparent, lack of a clear definition of press freedom, etc.”

In reply to Tewari’s question about closure of the Kashmir Press Club on January 18, Rai said there is no registered body by that name. He went on to say that the club has no elected managing body because it ceased to exist as a registered body and failed to register under the Societies Registration Act, 1860